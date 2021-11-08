The 2021 CCL Hunter Valley Wine Show has today announced the trophy winners from its 49th show, with more gold medals awarded per class than previous years.

Despite the 2020 vintage conditions, Panel Chair PJ Charteris commended in particular the strength of the 2021 Semillon classes. In the red classes, the 2017, 2018 and 2019 vintages performed strongly, with Charteris highlighting the aging potential of the 2018 as well as the freshness and purity of the 2019s, giving them instant appeal.

The Iain Riggs Wine of Provenance was awarded to Mount Pleasant for its Lovedale Semillon 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Charteris said: “As this is a regional show, the judging team are focused on the unique expression that the Hunter Valley is capable of producing and this year’s entries did not disappoint. It should come as no surprise that Semillon performed incredibly well.

“In the red classes, considering the recent run of great vintages the strength of the 17, 18 and 19 reds are worth highlighting. Whilst the 2020 harvest produced challenges for winemakers, Hunter Valley winemakers have responded with careful and considered winemaking to give wines that belied the conditions.”

First Creek Wines took out a trifecta for its 2014 Single Vineyard Blackcluster Semillon, winning the Petrie-Drinan Trophy Best White Wine of the Show, as well as the Tyrrell Family Trophy for Best Single Vineyard White and Len Evans Trophy for Best Single Vineyard Wine.

The Doug Seabrook Memorial Trophy for Best Red Wine of the Show was awarded to De Iuliis for its 2019 Limited Release Shiraz, which also won the Hector Tulloch Memorial Trophy Best Shiraz. It was a day of hard-earned celebrations for both First Creek Wines and De Iuliis who between them took home 12 of the overall trophies.

Particular mention was also given from the judges to the chardonnay entries, Charteris said: “In this exceptionally competitive space, it is really impressive to see the Hunter Valley developing its own chardonnay style.”

Verdelho, Vermentino and Fiano also continued to perform well and improve year on year.