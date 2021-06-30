The operational restructure outlined by Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) in February will come into force tomorrow, 1 July.

The restructure, which TWE said means it will adopt a portfolio-led operating model, sees the company move into three divisions: Penfolds, which will be led by the current Managing Director of Asia, Tom King; Treasury Premium Brands (TPB) led by Managing Director ANZ Peter Neilson and Treasury Americas, which the current Managing Director of Americas Ben Dollard will lead.

In a statement today, TWE said: “This will create greater focus on the respective portfolios and drive sustainable growth, with the TPB and Penfolds teams working closely with the premium wine producer’s customers and partners in Australia and New Zealand.”

In terms of staffing structure Angus Lilley will lead the TPB Sales and Marketing teams in ANZ as Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager Sales ANZ with Sarah Parkes responsible for the retail sales team in her role as Sales Director Retail. S

teve Mirams will lead the On Premise and Cellar Door sales teams across the TPB portfolio. This division will focus on leveraging a strong portfolio of consumer centric brands, coupled with a bold innovation focus to drive category growth.

The company said: “TWE has a strong track record in creating brands that Australian consumers love including Wynn’s, Pepperjack, Squealing Pig and 19 Crimes and the new TPB division will focus its efforts on creating great experiences for both shopper and consumer as it brings the pleasure of premium wine to more people on more occasions.”

The Penfolds sales team will be led by Michael Jackson as General Manager ANZ, with the retail teams led by Simon O’Donnell as Sales Director and Simon Carter as Director of On Premise and Global Travel Retail.

TWE said: “Penfolds is focused on elevating the brand from an Australian luxury wine business to a truly global luxury icon. Penfolds will engage consumers by providing them with a renewed focus of exciting and engaging experiences as they consume and collect through the portfolio.

“Penfolds will add value to our partners through the execution of world class marketing campaigns and activations that are founded on our insight-led understanding of the luxury wine consumer.”

The move to the new corporate structure also means that plans for the de-merger of Penfolds and creating a new ASX-listed company have been put on hold.